Heatwave persists in Jammu, mercury settles at 43.1 deg C

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: There was no let-up in heatwave conditions in Jammu region on Saturday as the maximum temperature settled at 43.1 degrees Celsius — 5.4 notches above the season’s average, the Meteorological Department said.

The day temperature in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir saw a marginal rise of 0.7 notches from the previous day’s 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Jammu also saw a rise of 2.4 notches in the minimum temperature which settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius. It is 1.8 notches degrees above normal, the MeT department said.

Welcome late night drizzle

JAMMU: Sizzling with scorching and penetrating heat, Jammu got a respite with drizzle late Saturday night.

Though brief yet most awaited showers brought cheer on the faces of Jammuites, who are struggling to cope up with ‘mayhem’ of mercury and erratic power supply.

The unprecedented heat has forced the residents to stay indoor with movement on roads declining for the past few days. The traders of several markets have closed down their establishments for annual summer jaunts to Patnitop and other hill stations, limited in numbers.

“Inder Dev has blessed us ahead of the pilgrimage to Shri Amarnthji”, said a pilgrim at the Jammu Yatri Bhavan, which is all set to witness the flag off the 46 day Yatra in a few hours from now tomorrow morning.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in the state with a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius.

The summer capital Srinagar continued to experience pleasant weather even as the mercury shot up by over two notches but remained below the season’s average, the weather department said.

The city recorded a high of 29.6 degrees Celsius against the previous day’s 27.7 degrees Celsius, it said.