Heartfulness Yoga, Meditation camp begins

JAMMU: Capt (Hony) R S Manhas, Coordinator Heartfulness Institute Jammu on Monday inaugurated six-day free Heartfulness Wellness Yoga and Meditation Camp here at Karan Palace, Patoli Brahmana. The camp was conducted with an aim to promote health, happiness, peace, purity and harmony among people.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Jandial, Heartfulness Yoga teacher explained that yoga is a skill to calm down mind by controlling thought waves. “Yoga leads to union of self with higher-self and is a systematic methodology for over-round personality, physical, mental, social, intellectual, emotional and spiritual development. Various Yoga postures keep the body healthy and by adopting Yoga, way we can keep a check on various diseases, increasing day by day,” he said, adding, “Regular practice of Heartfulness meditation transforms oneself by regulating mind leading to wisdom, expansion of consciousness and refinement of ego.”

“In the introductory sittings during camp, the instructors will introduce Heartfulness tools including Heartfulness relaxation, meditation with Yoga transmission (Pranahuti), cleaning (rejuvenation) and prayer. No peace talks/ discourses and seminars can bring world peace unless there is peace at the individual level. The Heartfulness meditation is a method being adopted by millions the world over to gain peace and happiness. The camp will start at 5:30 AM in the morning. Those interested in self-development may contact the coordinator at 9419365053 for registration,” he maintained.