Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.

JAMMU: Concluding function of 6-days free Heartfulness Wellness Yoga and Meditation Workshop organised by Heartfulness Institute at Karan Palace, Patoli Brahmana concluded today. Ajay Bharati, MLC was the chief guest on the occasion. The workshop was organised to promote physical and mental health, peace, purity and happiness through heartfulness way.

The participants demonstrated various yogic postures practised with Heartfulness Wellness Yoga teacher Arun Jandial during 5 days training. After Pranayam the participants practised heartfulness relaxation and tools of meditation cleaning (rejuvenation) and prayer under the guidance of R.S. Manhas Centre Coordinator, Jammu.

Dileep Khar read welcome address followed by brief introduction of Heartfulness way by Adarsh Sharma, Zonal Coordinator for Jammu and Kashmir and HP. He referred to 90 – days challenge and the confidence of the global guide that one who is not benefitted through sincere practice for 90 days of these techniques is at liberty to give up these methods.

The Chief Guest referred to the rich heritage of India and spiritual wealth which the world has started appreciating now and it is in our own interest to practise these techniques, learn to manage stress and lead a healthy life by practising principles of health given by our seers and sages. Life style diseases can be prevented by being aware of our faulty life style and rectifying it. He was also presented a set of books ( ‘Designing Destiny’ and ‘Heartfulness Way’ ) by Heartfulness global guide, Kamlesh D. Patel.

Every morning we need to enhance our happiness and optimise our efficiency in life. Heartfulness meditation has a very special feature that gives us a freer state of mind. 3 ways to optimise morning routine as given by Kamlesh D Patel global Heartfulness guide include starting the day with positive activities for our well-being. Physical exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression and negative moods, and improving self-esteem.

Simple breathing exercises – oxygenate the whole system – energise the body and the mind.

We need to analyse days activities and see how we can improve.

The function concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by R. S. Manhas.