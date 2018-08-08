Heart too needs nutritious diet

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Every year, World Heart Day is celebrated and spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases. Having a nutritious diet to fuel their hearts and power their lives should be important for everyone, especially for pregnant women and nutritious diet plays a key role in improving your foetal cardiovascular system. Your foetus also requires Omega-3 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals like in the case of adults.

The foetal heart development commences in the first trimester of pregnant women, thereby every pregnant women should follow a diet rich in calcium and phosphorus, which are important for your baby’s heart growth. I would suggest mothers to consult a nutritionist or dietician as soon as they become pregnant to have a safe pregnancy and healthy baby.

Foetuses in the womb have bigger hearts in the first and second trimester compared to the surrounding organs. As your baby grows, the heart increases in size. The nutrition of the foetus is connected with that of mother. Hence, pregnant mothers should steer clear from caffeinated, excess sodium and high cholesterol products which may hinder your foetal heart development.

What are the factors affecting my foetus heart development?

Chromosomal abnormalities: In 50 per cent of babies chromosomal abnormalities are associated with down syndrome.

Other genetic defects:

A single gene may develop abnormally leading to development of a congenital heart defect.

Diabetes: Unstable blood sugar control in women with diabetics can be a cause of increased risk of heart defects in baby. Rubella (German measles): Luckily, Rubella is a rare disorder now days however obstetricians advise to test for rubella to confirm whether the mother is protected against German measles in the early pregnancy phase.

Drugs or substance abuse: Exposure to unwanted chemicals paints, solvents, pesticides, air pollutants like trichloroethylene and possibly, deadly radiations should be avoided.

Common heart problems: Heart defects are a rare phenomenon only around 8 in 1,000 pregnancies are diagnosed with heart abnormalities.

Which are the best foods for my foetal well-being?

Pregnant women should have regular intake of diet rich in whole grains, leafy greens and lean proteins. However in some cases, expecting mothers may emphasise rich minerals and nutrient foods.

The most critical minerals that significantly impact the foetal heart development are calcium, copper, phosphorus and thiamine. Milk is rich in calcium and can be taken daily in quantities of 1000 and 700

milligrams respectively. Have at least 1 milligram cashews, kidney beans daily since they are great sources of copper. Lastly eat around 1.4 milligrams of oats, split peas and meat mostly; meat products are rich source of thiamine.

Which foods lower foetus’s heart development?

Unhealthy foods

High cholesterol

High caffeinated products

In addition to increase consumption of heart healthy foods, limit unhealthy eating, keep a check on your cholesterol and sodium intake, should be below 300 and 3000 milligrams per day, respectively. Food

additives or chemicals like MSG can have side-effects on your developing baby. You can also seek further advice from your concerned doctor.

In last pregnancy is one of the most vital and delicate phase in every women’s’ life. Every woman should pay special attention to her diet.

Most important, drink milk 2-3 times a day, take adequate nutrient supplements and enough rest. Don’t panic and enjoy the beautiful journey as would be mother.

Renu Bharti

M.Sc. Food Science & Technology NET(ICAR)