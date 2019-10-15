Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Renowned cardiologist Dr H.K Bali on Tuesday asserted that the heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc in the last26 years.

Briefing media persons here, Dr H.K Bali, Chairman Cardiac Sciences said that India tops world in heart attacks among 35 plus men and cardiovascular diseases which would be the largest cause of death and disability in India by 2022 as per a World Health Organization (WHO) report. “The average age of people with heart ailments is coming down and these days we are getting patients as young as 25 years, who are coming to us with heart attack. Patients with Coronary Artery Disease under the age of 40 have increased from 10 per cent a decade ago to 15 per cent today,” he said.

Dr Bali also shared that in India, heart ailments have replaced communicable diseases as the biggest killer.

According to recent data, approximately 30 per cent of the urban population and 15 per cent of the population living in rural areas suffer from high blood pressure and heart attacks. As the risk factors of heart ailments increase, so does the mortality rate.

Dr Bali said that over 50 per cent of patients suffering from heart attack die just because they are unable to reach the hospital in time. “Primary angioplasty remains Gold standard treatment for heart attack. Apart from smoking, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, stress, high-blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, diabetes, increasing age, family history are some other factors that increase chances of heart ailments,” he added.

He informed that Paras Super Specialty Panchukula is going to be a center of Excellence for Cardiac Sciences since all the facilities- like Primary Angioplasty, Complex Angioplasties, Biventricular Pacemaker (CRT), Combo Devices, ICDs, Carotid Artery Stenting, peripheral artery and below knee interventions, Management of Aortic Dissections and Aortic Aneurysms would be available under one roof.