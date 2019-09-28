One more World Heart Day will pass off with caution in food intake and cooking mediums to be used for preparing food. Medical world has been talking about healthy heart every year and use of cooking oil remains prime and doctors recommend that cooking oil should not be heated till it starts emitting smoke as this leads to production of trans fats, considered unhealthy for the heart. But in reality do we follow this simple norm. Ages together our cooking has been confined to the knowledge passed over from one generation to other in the kitchen. Today with changing life-style emphasis on healthy heating and eating is stressed but ailments too have multiplied to the extent that every food item has a question mark about its positive impact on one’s health. The time-tested Mustard oil is a good cooking option as it has less trans-fats and a high smoking point and balanced oils have less than 4 grams of saturated fat per tablespoon and has no partially hydrogenated oils or trans fats. Deep frying is good for pallet but harmful for heart because such oil content is mostly composed of trans-fats which one finds in street foods. One can have a healthy heart by following the Rule 80. It involves maintaining the sugar level (mg), bad cholesterol (mg), diastolic lower blood pressure (mm Hg), heart rate, and waist girth (cm) all below 80. Besides, maintaining an average walk of 80 km per month. In order to raise awareness against unhealthy food there is a need for awareness campaign by conducting public lecture on ‘Eat Healthy to Save Heart’ on the Day.