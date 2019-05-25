Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT

Share Share 0 Share

There are indeed ‘healthy’ eating mistakes that many of us end up committing, due to lack of knowledge, or let’s say, due to overload of knowledge that has left us all confused. So while you are eating everything healthy, you are still finding it tough to drop kilos. If this struggle sounds real, then you are most likely making these mishaps that are sabotaging your weight loss goals.

Misleading food labels: Now think about this. You are given a pack of potato chips. You will most likely pick a few and leave the rest, knowing pretty well they are bad for your health goals. Now imagine somone giving you a pack of organic, baked, low fat, wheat chips. Chances are that you will end up eating the whole pack, simply because the label has managed to convince you that it is healthy. While the organic pack had fewer calories than a pack of potato chips but by eating the whole pack, you have had the same amount of calories that you were previously avoiding. So don’t get carried away by labels.

Portion is not proportionate: You will find many healthy recipes online. Most of them promise ‘weight loss’ but what we tend to overlook is the part where it says ‘one serving’. Certainly there are many healthy preparations but just like the misleading food labels, not knowing about the right portions can play with your health goals. A handful of almonds doesn’t mean a bowl of almonds, similarly a bowl of oats pudding doesn’t mean a large serving. So be careful about how much you eat and how you prepare it.

Green Green: Everyone these days is making smoothies using green vegetables and fruits. If it is helping them, it does not mean that it will help you too. There are chances that you are already eating enough fruits and vegetables and adding this green juice to your daily diet may end up halting your weight loss progress. The simple logic behind this could be the fact that extracting juices (not blending) removes fibre, which is a beneficial nutrient.

Snacking too much: We all are guilty of snacking too much. Sometimes we over snack and even end up skipping meals because of that. This is an unhealthy practice. Even if you are having makhanas or roasted channas, over indulging in them will make you gain weight.

