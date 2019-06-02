Healthcare investment policy 2019

Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

This assigns to the healthcare investment policy to promote private entrepreneurs in health sector that took flight on 29th instant. When we visit the government hospitals, we find them not up to the mark, ill maintained, lacking patient care, negligence by medical fraternity and acute shortage of medicines. Ignoring the government sector for improving these facilities, the government by virtue of the new policy is bringing more private players in the field in addition to already existing that too are under criticism for heavy charges and specialized services mostly by the doctors in government job. This way government is facilitating the private players and entrepreneurs by providing them heavy subsidies and incentives, hard money of tax payers. This will boom a profitable business from hailing patients for such players in health sector being Private Sector Undertaking’. Let such establishments, if comes to existence, be a ‘Public Sector Undertaking’ with stipulations of 50 per cent concession for all those getting treatment from the health establishments set under new policy. The way government is more interested to promote private players, it must show some courage to improve the government hospitals running short of doctors and medicines in particular and other health related scientific gadgets for investigation and testing, lying defunct in almost all the government hospitals, purchased worth crores of rupees from the tax payers wallet.

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal,

Udhampur.