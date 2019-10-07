Health scenario reviewed at Shopian

STATE TIMES NEWS

SHOPIAN: District Development Commissioner Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, who is also chairman of District Health Society Committee Shopian, on Sunday, chaired a meeting here to review he health scenario in the district.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Chief Planning Officer, Chief Medical Officer, State Manager, NHM, All Block Medical Officers, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, District social welfare officer, engineers from various departments and other concerned attended the meeting. In his opening remarks, the DDC said that health is an important sector that caters to the day to day needs of common man, thus Government pays utmost attention to improve its functioning at every level. He called upon the health functionaries to ensure better medicare facilities to the patients and come up to the expectations of the patients. He urged the doctors and para-medics to perform their duties with added zeal and devotion which is otherwise hallmark of the noble profession.

He also directed the concerned to ensure better hygiene in and around the hospitals and health centres. He issued instructions to the health institutions to ensure complete ban on polythene in the hospitals and health centres in the district. He asked them to ensure implementation of government sponsored health schemes in letter and spirit so that benefits of these schemes reach to the deserving and needy patients.

The DDC directed the health authorities to step up the awareness campaign about various Government schemes, symptoms of various diseases, preventive measures, sanitation, health tactics, self-medication etc among the general mass. He also sought detailed action plan regarding the measures to be taken by the health department in implementation of various welfare schemes. He emphasized for active involvement of ASHAs, AWWs and supervisors to ensure hygienic atmosphere at public places to prevent spread of various communicable diseases.

On the occasion, officers of Health Department and NHM gave a detailed account of status of health institutions and progress under various schemes.