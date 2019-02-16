Health facilities reviewed in GMC Jammu, associated hospitals

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In view of prevailing situation in Jammu Principal Government Medical College cancelled her leave and convened a meeting of HoDs and Medical Superintendents of Associated Hospitals to ensure that patient care does not suffer in light of the prevailing situation in city.

She also directed that concerned staff will not avail any leave till further orders. “The hospital ambulances and college buses will be mobilised for staff services for pick and drop. More so, any doctor who is unable to go home can avail doctors canteen services and concerned contractor will be paid from institute, besides all nursing and paramedical staff also will be provided food and other services from institute as directed to concerned Medical Superintendents”, she asserted. The Principal has requested the Div Com and DC Jammu to issue directions to all concerned that identity cards of employees may be treated as curfew passes and hospital ambulances and college buses may be permitted to move at all times so that employees may be brought to hospitals so that patient care is not affected.

She also took stock of preparedness in emergency and causality units of GMC Jammu.