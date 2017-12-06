HEALING TOUCH: CM hands-over appointment orders to pellet victims

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday distributed orders of appointment in the government service among a group of victims who lost their eyesight due to pellet injuries during the law and order situations in the Valley last year, an official said.

“This is in continuation of her earlier measures taken for the rehabilitation of the victims of violence during the unrest of last year,” an official spokesman said.

He said the Chief Minister had also disbursed financial assistance among two groups of such pellet victims in September this year.

Besides, Mufti had supervised the treatment of these victims last year as well, he said.

The Chief Minister initiated a series of measures for the rehabilitation, social integration and empowerment of youth of the state, the spokesman said.

“Recently, she directed withdrawal of cases against more than 4,000 youth involved in various cases of law and order nature. The step was widely hailed by all sections of the society,” he added.

This follows the Chief Minister’s assertion soon after her re-election as Party President.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister disbursed relief assistance among the victims of recent fire incident at Reshi Bazaar, Anantnag in which more than 30 business establishments and houses were gutted on the intervening night of November 20-21. The assistance includes Rs. 50,000 cash assistance for fully damaged structure, Rs. 30, 000 cash assistance for severely damaged structure and Rs. 25, 000 for partially damaged structure. This is in addition to the relief assistance given to them already on the instructions of the Chief Minister by the district administration under Red Cross, SDRF and other heads.

Interacting with a group of fire sufferers, the Chief Minister expressed her sympathies with them and assured all possible support from her Government for their proper rehabilitation.

Mehbooba Mufti assured them to look into their demands of revisiting insurance claims and availability of timber and other building material to raise back their structures.