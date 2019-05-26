Head to these unique Himalayan shrines

Share Share 0 Share

Among thousands of temples scattered across Uttarakhand, several have stood out for the stories and beliefs surrounding them

It’s known as ‘Devbhoomi’ – land of gods – but Uttarakhand is also the land of unique temples that add to the intrigue and mystique of the hills. Take for instance the Latu Devta temple in Chamoli, which opens for only one day a year on Baisakh Purnima.

Devotees are not allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Even the priest enters the shrine blindfolded. The belief is that Nagraj, the king of snakes, remains inside the temple with his ‘mani’, or jewel and one is not supposed to look at the snake king with naked eyes. Therefore, the portals of the shrine are opened for the smallest of windows, and great care and secrecy is maintained regarding its interiors. In Vaan village, home to the Latu Devta shrine, the owner of a small ration shop, Heera Bugyali, told TOI some of the stories surrounding the temple. “It is commonly believed that Latu is the brother of mountain goddess Nanda Devi. He was once going towards Kailash Parvat to meet her, and halted his journey at Vaan village. Feeling thirsty, he asked a local woman for water.

She said that water was kept in one of the three earthen pots inside the house. However, he inadvertently drank liquor kept in one of the pots and his tongue fell to the ground. Nanda Devi subsequently appeared and said his place of worship will be in this village. Since then, Latu Devta is worshiped here.” Incidentally, Vaan village is also a halting spot on the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra, Uttarakhand’s longest pilgrimage that is undertaken on foot and held every 12 years.

Another unique temple in the Uttarakhand hills is dedicated to someone many regard as the villain of the epic ‘Mahabharata.’ The Duryodhana temple at Jakhol village in Uttarkashi is probably the only one of its kind in the country dedicated to the eldest of the 100 Kaurava brothers. Interestingly, while local historians say that the temple’s deity is Duryodhana, many villagers refuse to acknowledge it as a Kaurava shrine, instead claiming that the temple is dedicated to Lord Someshwar, a manifestation of Shiva.

Historian Prahalad Singh Rawat, who has co-authored a book on the history, culture and society of Uttarakhand, said that during excavations, a strong link to Pandavas and Kauravas has been found in the region.

