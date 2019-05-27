Head to these unique Himalayan shrines

Share Share 0 Share

“It is believed that while the Kauravas stayed in areas near Jakhol, the Pandavas occupied the area of present-day Himachal Pradesh bordering Uttarakhand.” He added: “Since a negative image is associated with Duryodhana, many locals shy away from admitting that the temple is dedicated to him.”

Not very far from Jakhol is another shrine situated in Netwar village that’s dedicated to Karna, the Pandavas’ half-brother and Duryodhana’s confidant. “Karna was a mighty warrior who was known for being extremely benevolent and generous. People of the area recognise the shrine as one dedicated to him and also perform pooja there regularly,” said Rawat.

Another unique shrine is that of Lokpal, situated near Hemkund in the Garhwal Himalayas close to Badrinath. The uniqueness of this temple is that it is dedicated to Lakshman, the younger brother of Ram who is depicted here without either Ram or Sita. Lakshman is believed to have meditated on the banks of the frozen lake here after the battle of Lanka.

Another belief is that this was the spot where Lakshman was brought after he was grievously injured in the battle with Ravana’s son Meghnad, and he was eventually revived on the banks of the frozen Lokpal lake. Among the thousands of other shrines scattered across the Himalayan state, a few also stand out for the beliefs associated with them. Like the Kamleshwar Mahadev temple near Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal. The shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, attracts childless couples from across the world, since the belief is that those who perform rituals here with sincerity are blessed with progeny. Providing details, Devendra Bhatt, who is a member of the temple committee, said, “During Baikunth Chaturdashi, the temple organises a three-day fair and, on the last day, the couples coming here have to hold lit earthen diyas overnight inside the temple premises. They have to thereafter take a bath in Alaknanda river, which flows nearby. There have been hundreds and thousands of couples whose prayers have been answered and they have come back to thank Lord Shiva for His blessings.” The maximum number of registration of couples for a single night was 350 in 2015 while on an average the number ranges from 200 to 250 each year.

The mythological story behind the temple is that Lord Ram had pledged to offer 1,000 flowers to Shiva at Kamleshwar but he fell short of one flower. “In order to fulfill his pledge, Ram chopped off one of his fingers. Since then, it is believed that all requests and prayers that are made sincerely here are accepted by the deity,” Bhatt said.

(Concluded)