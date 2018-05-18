Head Constable in vigilance net for accepting bribe

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vigilance Organisation, Jammu, on Thursday caught red handed an official of Police Station Gharota while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant to release his buffalo along with a calf despite Court orders to release the animals.

The complainant has alleged that he had purchased a buffalo along with a two-day old calf for Rs 60,000 and was taking the animals to his home in a utility vehicle when he was stopped by some locals of the area and thereafter handed him over to Police Station Gharota. The vehicle was seized and an FIR was registered against him.

On May 15, 2018, the SHO Gharota was directed by the Court to release the animals in his favour and the aforesaid order was served in the Police Station but the concerned Investigating Officer of the case, Head Constable Sohan Lal alias Sonu refused to honour the Court order and in turn demanded an amount of Rs 10,000 as bribe for releasing the animals.

Upon this, the complainant approached the Vigilance Organisation for initiation of an appropriate legal action.

Acting swiftly, FIR 10/2018 was registered by SVO for investigation and after completing all the required legal formalities, the team of Vigilance laid a successful trap.