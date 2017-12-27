HDFC Bank starts awareness campaign

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: To create awareness among people especially of far-off areas about safe banking practices through digital medium and to encourage them to opt for cashless transactions, HDFC Bank started five-day awareness programme under its ‘Digi Dhan Yatra’ at Bhadarwah on Wednesday.

The awareness programme is being organised through digital van in Bhadarwah and its peripheral areas.

On the occasion ADC Bhadarwah Imam Din was the Chief Guest while ASP Bhadarwah Rajinder Singh and SHO Bhadarwah Munir Khan were Guests of Honour. Branch Manager(BM) Bhadarwah Rajesh Parihar presided over the function.

A digital van was flagged off by ADC Bhadarwah Imam Din along with ASP Bhadarwah Rajinder Singh and Branch Manager Bhadarwah Rajesh Parihar, which will visit different areas to make people aware of safe banking which includes using net banking, mobile apps, transacting at ATMs; using debit or credit cards at POS terminals, merchant outlets, online banking and especially to educate people to keep fraudsters at bay by not divulging any details regarding their debit card or any other banking details.

Branch Manager Rajesh Parihar said that the aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about how to keep oneself safe from falling prey to fraudulent calls asking information such as pin number, CVV, OTP etc. we hope our campaign will help in spreading this message amongst the general public.

While appreciating HDFC Bank Bhadarwah, ADC Bhadarwah said that this first of its kind initiative of the bank authorities is appreciable and will help the people to save themselves from the fraudsters/cheaters.

The other officials of HDFC Bank Bhadarwah, who were present during the flagging off ceremony include BBM Nisar Ahmed, Rishi Kumar, Raja Rehber, Musarat Ali, Amir Ganai, Ubaid and Rohit Sharma.