HDFC Bank inaugurates branch at Ganderbal

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: HDFC Bank on Monday announced the launch of its branch at Ganderbal District of the State. The relocated branch will offer the full range of world-class banking and digital solutions to meet the needs of the local population.

The branch was inaugurated by Prof Mehrajud Din Mir, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir in the presence of Zubair Iqbal, Senior Vice President, HDFC Bank, Prof Mohammad Afzal, Registrar, CUK, Dr Javaid Ahmad Wani, Deputy Registrar CUK , Mriftikhar Ahmad, Showkat Nahvi, Owais Rehman, Wajeeda Tabassum Cluster Heads, HDFC Bank, other senior officers of the bank and prominent local dignitaries.

Prof Mehrajud Din Mir appreciated the growth, services and products, employment generation and expansion plans of the bank and bringing world class services to the door steps of the people of Kashmir. He desired that bank should launch special schemes and products for the benefit of Student community.

Zubair Iqbal said “Today we are proud to have increased our branch network to 74 branches and 213 ATMs.

This large scale expansion has generated direct/indirect employment opportunities to 1,500 State subjects. HDFC Bank has today emerged as one of the major employers in private sector in J&K.

During same time, we have taken our CD Ratio to 63 per cent which is one of the highest by any bank in J&K with significant contribution in SME, Priority Sector and agriculture. HDFC Bank has emerged as a significant player in the banking industry of the state.”