HC upholds PSA of stone-pelter

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Sanjeev Kumar of J&K High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by stone-pelter Ishfaq Ahmad Dar seeking quashment of Public Safety Act (PSA) slapped against him.

While dismissing the petition, the court observed that the contention of the counsel for the petitioner is not supported by any law and, thus, cannot be accepted. “The authority not only supplied the material viz. dossier containing gist of the activities of the detainee but also supplied the material in the shape of FIRs and Challan. All this material was before the detaining authority when it arrived at subjective satisfaction that the activities of the detainee are such, which would entail the preventive detention under J&K Public Safety Act. Execution Report also revealed that the contents of detention warrant and grounds of detention had been read over and explained to detainee in Kashmiri language, which he fully understood and it was in lieu whereof that he subscribed his signature on the Execution Report. The detention record also comprises of an Affidavit, duly sworn by aforesaid Executing Officer, in which he affirms on oath that he executed the order of detention.The detaining authority has narrated the facts and figures that made the authority to exercise its powers under Section 8 of the Act of 1978, and record the subjective satisfaction that the detainee was required to be placed under the preventive detention in order to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. The detaining authority, in the present case, has informed the detainee that the detainee inclined towards stone pelting upon police/law enforcing agencies during the year 2013 for his ulterior motive and receiving gains and hefty sums from the high-profile secessionist elements so as to create chaotic atmosphere in Hajin area. The detainee is said to have been found instrumental in fomenting trouble in Hajin and its adjacent areas and his constant involvement in escalating nefarious/subversive activities in Hajin area have been established beyond all shadow of doubt which can be gauged by various criminal cases/activities registered against detenu in police station Hajin. As many as eight FIRs have been shown registered against detainee for his involvement in pelting stones on police/security personnel causing injuries to them, besides damaging government vehicles / properties. Grounds of detention also make mention that detainee has not shun the path of nefarious/subversive activities and is continuously instigating / provoking the youth/general public against the Government established by law particularly in Sub Division Hajin and District Bandipora in general. The detaining authority has extracted the activities of the detainee starting from the year 2013 and the details relating to 8 cases-FIRs are mentioned in the grounds of detention. In view of enormous materials, which are available in the grounds of detention, the detainee cannot be heard saying that any of his Constitutional and Statutory rights have been violated while detention order in question was slapped on him and thereafter executed”, the court observed.