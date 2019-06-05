HC upholds 10 years RI in NDPS Case

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta of J&K High Court Jammu Wing on Tuesday upheld Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) of ten years with a fine of Rs. 1 lakh each to Nirmal Singh and Arif Amin Daing awarded by Sessions Judge Udhampur in NDPS case. While upholding the sentence, the court observed that accused /appellants have failed to point out any animosity of police or other witnesses for their false involvement in huge quantity of contraband Charas weighing 55 kgs and 100 grams. No one can imagine that police would have involved the accused/appellant in false case with regard to conscious possession of huge quantity of Charas, the court held.
