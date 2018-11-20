HC treats news item ‘Speed up skill dev training of youth under ‘Himayat’ scheme: Secy RDD’ as PIL

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan on Monday treated a news report under title ‘Speed up skill dev training of youth under ‘Himayat’ scheme: Secy RDD’, as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The DB observed that the aforesaid news item about lack of skill development and employment opportunities to J&K’s youth has been brought to court’s notice and the report refers to the ‘Himayat’ scheme for providing skill development training and employment to the youth being undertaken by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. “As per the newspaper report, the programme has to be worked through Programme Implementing Agencies (PIAs) and a target of providing skill development and employment opportunities to over 1.24 lakh candidates has to be undertaken from across the State within a period of three years”, the court observed adding that the scheme is being undertaken under the umbrella of Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (‘DDU-GKY’ hereafter), Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

DB observed that such skilling and employment opportunities are necessary not only in the rural areas but also in urban boundaries of the towns and cities of the State. DB further observed that the State Legal Services Authorities are enjoined under the provisions of Legal Services Authority Act to ensure publicity and working of the all State Social Welfare Schemes.

Division Bench further observed that the newspaper report brings to the fore deficiencies in the working and implementation of the important scheme which is being undertaken by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Upon this, Division Bench registered this report as PIL and arrayed State of Jammu and Kashmir through Secretary to Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Director General of Police J&K, Secretary Youth Services and Sports and Members Secretary Legal Aid Services J&K and issued notice to them to show cause as to why the writ petition be not admitted.

DB directed respondents to examine the working of this programme and also similar programmes which may have been successfully undertaken in other States and explore the possibilities of undertaking similar measures within the State and a report with regard to the working of the scheme(s) which is/are in place in the State as well as those proposed shall also be filed before the next date of hearing.