HC suspends sentence of Ex-VC, Registrar SKUAST, grants bail

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Tashi Rabstan of J&K High Court on Thursday suspended the sentence and granted bail to Dr. Nagendra Sharma the then Vice Chancellor SKUAST- Jammu and Ashok Kumar Koul the then Registrar SKUAST- Jammu who were convicted by the Special Judge Anticorruption Jammu in alleged appointments scam.

After hearing Senior Advocate P N Raina with Advocate J A Hamal appearing for the petitioners, the court suspended the conviction and sentence of the appellant till further orders with the direction that subject to appellant’s furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs. 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Registrar Judicial of this Court, the remaining sentence imposed upon the appellant shall be suspended till further orders and upon release, the appellant shall report to Police Station Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu at any time between 7 AM to 7 PM on every Saturday.