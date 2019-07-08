HC stays proceeding of Challan before Munsiff Bishnah

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Justice D S Thakur of J&K High Court stayed the proceeding of challan before Munsiff Bishnah pertaining to Waryan Chand Thapa and issued notice to the respondents returnable within four weeks.

A.K Sawhney Advocate appearing for the complainant challenged the FIR No 86/2019 of Police Station Bishnah.

Waryam Chand Thapa was granted bail by the Duty Magistrate and later the investigation was challenged on the grounds that Section 561A of the Cr.PC categorically saves the inherent power of High Court to make such orders as may be necessary to give effect to any order this Code, or to prevent abuse of the process of any court or otherwise to secure the ends of justice.

In the instant case it is pertinent to mention that in the ends of justice and to prevent an abuse of the process of law that the impugned FIR be quashed.

Sawhney also said the High Court is empowered to quash a criminal proceeding where it is manifestly attended with mala fide and or where the proceeding is maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive for wreaking vengeance on the accused and with a view to spite him due to private and personal grudge.

He also contended that the Courts are also empowered to quash in case where the allegations in the FIR even if taken at their face value do not satisfy the ingredients of offence complained therein.

Reliance in this regard is placed on the decision of State of Haryana V/s. BhajanLal (1992 AIR 604).

Sawhney pleaded that the present FIR has been lodged to wreak personal vendetta and as a counter blast to the cases filed, fargati given etc.

He also contended that the complaint/FIR is delayed and as a afterthought just to harass and intimidate the petitioner and her family and to ensure that the petitioner faces harassment and is defamed. As submitted above petitioner is a Govt servant and at the verge of promotion.

Advocate Sawhney said the Police is in connivance with the opposite party, and a patently false impugned FIR has registered just to counterblast the Matrimonial Litigation.

In view of the ongoing litigations between the parties the said impugned FIR has been registered in order to wriggle out of the same and to wreck vengeance has now taken recourse to abuse of the process of law by filing false and frivolous complaints against the petitioner. The same is with malafide intentions just to circumvent the pursuit of justice of the petitioner, Sawheny contended.

He also said that the complaint/ FIR is purely afterthought, hit by delay and now a last arm twisting attempt by the complainant.

The FIR is against the canons of law as settled by the Supreme Court in number of Judgments. Same constitutes abuse of the process of law and causes miscarriage of justice.

The plea also stated that the complainant is improbable and not made out at its face value and self contradictory.

Sawhney said that such a harassment on the name of investigation would be an assault on the Fundamental and legal Rights of the petitioners moreso the valuable right to reputation, the careers and life of the petitioner’s family therefore the petitioner seeks the indulgence of the Court to protect the petitioner in view of Article 21 of the Constitution of India which protects life and liberty of every citizen including the right to reputation which is a valuable asset of Article 21.

Therefore the petitioners’ reputation will be tarnished by such false and frivolous accusations by the respondent No. 4 just to circumvent and counteract the legal proceedings and to wriggle out of the contempt.

He also contended that this Court has ample powers under Section 561 A Cr PC read with Section 103 of the State Constitution to secure the ends of justice with the petitioner and save the petitioner from unnecessary harassment by respondent No. 2/ Police at the behest of the respondent No. 3.

The inherent powers of the High Court under section 561 A CrPC may be invoked – to give effect to the order under the code, to prevent the abuse of the process of the Court and to otherwise secure the ends of justice.

The case squarely falls in the categories as provided by the Apex Court in the State of Haryana V/s Bhajan Lal which are (relevant excerpts) :

….” (e) where the allegations made in the FIR or complaint are so absurd and inherently improbable on the basis of which no prudent person can ever reach a just conclusion that there is sufficient ground for proceeding against the accused;

(f) where there is an express legal bar engrafted in any of the provisions of the Code or the concerned Act (under which a criminal proceeding is instituted) to the institution and continuance of the proceedings and/or where there is a specific provision in the Code or the concerned Act, providing efficacious redress for the grievance of the aggrieved party;

(g) where a criminal proceeding is manifestly attended with mala fide and/or where the proceeding is maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive for wreaking vengeance on the accused and with a view to spite him due to private and personal grudge.

Meanwhile, subject to objections and till next date before the Bench, operation of the FIR No. 0086 dated 12.06.2019 registered with the Police Station, Bishnah shall remain stayed court observed.