HC stays FIR probe in rape, cheating case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: High Court of Jammu and Kashmir at Jammu Bench comprising Justice Janak Raj Kotwal on Wednesday stayed the investigation in FIR No. 20/2017 of Police Station Arnas Reasi under sections 420, 376 and 506 RPC for cheating, rape and criminal intimidation.

This direction was passed by the Bench of Justice Kotwal after hearing Aseem Sawhney Advocate for the petitioner Rattan Singh. The court directed that upon hearing counsel for the petitioner and having regard to the contents of the FIR, in particular the circumstances in which the offence of rape is alleged to have been committed by the petitioner, a prima facie case for showing indulgence has been found. Further the court impleaded informant / complainant as the party respondents No 2 and directed as ad interim, subject to objections and till date before the Bench, investigation in FIR No 20/2017 of Police Station, Arnas shall stay.

Advocate Sawhney submitted before the Court that the petitioner is a S.P.O ( Special Office Officer) in J&K Police and has been implicated in false and frivolous FIR at the behest of the complainant lady. Sawhney submitted that the petitioner knew the complainant from childhood and both belonged to the same village and complainant used to send him love letters. “He never had sexual relations with her or raped her. They remain friends for quite long time and they broke up three years back. In fact complainant kept calling on telephone the petitioner but Rattan Singh (Petitioner) avoided the calls as she kept pressing him to marry her. After three years, when petitioner was engaged to another lady, in a function organized in the village the complainant lodged this false and frivolous complaint alleging rape before the Reasi Judicial Magistrate”, Advocate Sawhney submitted adding that the investigation in the complaint is sheer abuse of process of law.

On hearing the submissions coupled with Supreme Court Judgments and the Judgments of J&K High Court cited by Aseem Sawhney Advocate, the Court stayed the investigation in the aforesaid case.