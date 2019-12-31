HC slams Govt for delay in setting up drug de-addiction, rehabilitation centres

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of Jammu & Kashmir High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sindhu Sharma took serious note on the lapse of Govt for with establishment of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for filing a definite action plan with regard to establishment of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the geographic location of the premises where such centres are to be located as well as the premises where the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir proposes to house these centres, within eight weeks from today.

When the PIL Came-up for hearing, Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Gita Mittal observed that despite repeated opportunities since April, 2018, the matter has not moved a bit. The court observed that the issues raised in this Public Interest Litigation are extremely important.

The DB further observed that the affidavit filed on behalf of the Health and Medical Education Department, on 26th of September, 2019, wherein it is stated that almost more than two lakh persons in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir need urgent professional help so far as drug de-addition is concerned.

The DB further observed that time has been repeatedly sought on behalf of the Ministry of Social Justice and Women Empowerment, Government of India, for placing its consideration on record. This has not been done.

The Division Bench further observed that the Government of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has also not made any effort to identify areas where urgent steps need to be taken in relation to establishment of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir or the Union Territory of Ladakh and the counsel for the parties appearing for the Ministry of Social Justice and Women Empowerment as well as the authorities of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, yet again seek time.

The Division Bench granted last opportunity of eight weeks time to authorities to examine the matter in right earnest. The authorities of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir shall place before this Court a definite action plan with regard to establishment of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the geographic location of the premises where such centres are to be located as well as the premises where the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir proposes to house these centres, within eight weeks from today.

The DB further directed the Central Authorities shall also place their consideration of the matter within eight weeks before this Court.

The DB further directed that in case, the needful is not done in the matter, the Director of Ministry of Social Justice and Women Empowerment, Government of India, and Secretary of the Department of Health and Medical Education, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, shall remain personally present before this Court on the next date of hearing.

The DB further observed that the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has started a campaign with regard to awareness on menace of drugs which is restricted to Srinagar and Baramulla districts. The respondents shall also file a status report with regard to this campaign as well and action plan for implementation of a similar awareness campaign in other districts of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, before this court on or before the next date of hearing.

The DB also issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Union Territory of Ladakh to examine the matter and also to cause appearance to be put in the matter.