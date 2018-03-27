HC seeks status of probe in murder case involving BJP MP, brothers

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Justice Tashi Rabstan of State High Court on Monday directed State to file latest status report of investigation in murder case allegedly involving BJP MP and his brothers, registered at Police Station Jhajjar Kotli vide FIR 44/1999 under Section 302 RPC.

The court direction came in a petition filed by one Dina Nath, father of the deceased Raj Singh (Contractor), whose dead body was found on March 30, 1999, seeking direction to the respondents to entrust the investigation of aforesaid case to CBI and also seeking security to the petitioners particularly Sham Singh (Contractor), the other son of the petitioner.

After hearing Advocate O.P Thakur for the petitioner, Sanchit Verma for the State and Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Ankesh Chandel for Nand Kishore Sharma (brother of MP Jugal Kishore Sharma), Justice Tashi Rabstan allowed the application for impleading Nand Kishore as party respondent.

In the petition, it has been submitted that on April 13, 1995, Jugal Kishore, Nand Kishore, Naresh Kumar and Ganesh Kumar alias Munna, sons of Bal Krishan and two others attacked Sham Singh at Kishenpur Chowk with sharp-edged weapon. “A report was lodged vide FIR No. 35/95 at Police Station Jhajjarkotli under Sections 307, 148 and 34 RPC read with Sections 4 and 27 Arms Act but till date the injured has not be summoned for recording his statement despite the request made to SHO Jhajjarkotli”, the petition submitted adding that on March 30, 1999, the petitioner came to know that the dead body of his son namely Raj Singh was lying near National Highway Road Bridge Kishenpur.

Consequently, Jhajjarkotli police seized the body and started investigation under Section 174 CrPC and a case vide FIR No 44/1999 under aforesaid section was registered.

It has been alleged in the petition that Raj Singh had told the family members that Jugal Kishore and his brothers had threatened him that he should refrain from undertaking the work of protection wall around the pillars of Railway Bridge at Kishenpur. The petitioner told the police that they suspect the involvement of Jugal Kishore and his brothers in the murder of Raj Singh. In the petition it has been submitted that the investigation in the FIR No 44/1999 is not being conducted effectively for more than 12 years due to influence being exercised by Jugal Kishore and his brothers. “Even the Investigating Officer is not implementing the orders passed by the Magistrate from time to time”, the petitioner submitted seeking CBI enquiry in the aforesaid case.