HC seeks list of bar licenses of Leh City

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Tashi Rabstan of J&K High Court while impleading Deputy Commissioner Leh as party respondent directed to furnish complete list of Bar Licenses/Seasonal Bar Licenses issued in Leh City disclosing the location of each such Bar License/Seasonal Bar License as well as the distance from religious places, schools and hospitals before the next date of hearing viz April 18, 2018.

The court direction came in a petition filed by Ladakh Buddhist Association, Leh seeking a direction to respondents not to issue any Bar License within the District of Leh.

When this matter was taken up for hearing, P.T Kunzang, Vice President, Ladakh Buddhist Association, Leh, stated at the Bar through video conferencing from Leh that the President of the Association, namely, Dr. Sonam Dawa, has passed away. He, accordingly, prayed that his name be substituted as Vice President of the Association in place of Dr. Sonam Dawa, Justice Tashi Rabstan allowed the submissions and directed registry to update the cause title substituting “through its Vice President P.T. Kunzang” in place of Dr. Sonam Dawa.

Justice Tashi Rabstan observed that the grievance of petitioner-Association is that the Government has been issuing Bar Licenses for seasonal bars within the District of Leh in sheer violation of Excise Policy 2017-18, i.e., SRO 157 dated March 30, 2017. Justice Tashi Rabstan also observed that since the matter pertains to Ladakh region, therefore, it would be appropriate to implead Deputy Commissioner, Leh as party respondent to the petition.