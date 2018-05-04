HC restrains State from operating seniority list for promotions to ETO

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of State High Court on Friday restrained State from operating seniority list dated June 4, 2012 for making promotions to the posts of Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) till further orders.

The court direction came in a petition challenging the aforesaid seniority list wherein petitioners submitted that they came to know through an RTI filed in 2017, that the seniority list had been made in violation of the merit list and they have been shown junior to the private respondents.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur after hearing Advocate Abhinav Sharma appearing for the petitioners observed that it appears that the private respondents are having inferior merit than the petitioners in 2002 batch of Inspectors, Excise and Commercial Tax Department. It is stated that although the seniority list was issued in the 2012 yet, the same is not been operated, at all, for 2002 batch. It is stated that the respondents are about to make further promotion to the posts of ETO ignoring the better merit of the petitioners, which should have been placed at a higher place in the seniority list.

Upon this, the court issued notice to the respondents and directed that subject to objections from the other side and till next date of hearing the impugned seniority list made for the purpose of making promotions to the of Excise and Taxation Officers for the 2002 batch, be not operated till further orders which includes promotion of the petitioners and the private respondents.