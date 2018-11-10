HC restrains PSC from filling one post of Lecturer Physiology

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Justice Sanjeev Kumar of State on Friday restrained PSC from filling one post of Lecturer (Assistant Professor), Physiology notified for selection vide Advertisement Notification No. 01-PSC (DR-P) of 2018 dated January 17, 2018.

The court direction came in a petition filed by Dr. Neena Sharma.

Advocate Abhinav Sharma appeared for the petitioner.

After considering the plea of counsel for petitioner regarding grant of interim relief, the court deemed it right to sought instructions from the respondent Public Service Commission particularly with regard to the merit position of the petitioner. Subsequently, while issuing notice to the respondents, court also directed respondents to file objections.

Meanwhile, subject to objections from other side and till next date before the Bench, the court restrained PSC from filling aforesaid post.