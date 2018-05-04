HC restrains filling-up post of FMPHW Dudhote Block Ghat

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of J&K High Court Jammu Wing while issuing notice to respondents directed that subject to objections the post of Female Multipurpose Health Worker (FMPHW) for Sub-Centre Dudhote Block Ghat shall not be filled-up. Court also directed respondents to produce record of selection on next date of hearing.

The court directions came in petition filed by Gulshan Ara seeking quashment of the final select list issued by respondent vide No. Selection/NHM/D/146 dated April 28, 2018 submitting that selection has been made in violation of local criteria notified by Mission Director NRHM, J&K.

Justice Thakur after hearing Zulker Nain Sheikh for the petitioner admitted the petition and issued post admission notice and directed that subject to objections, the post of Female Multipurpose Health Worker (FMPHW) for Sub-Centre Dudhote Block Ghat shall not be filled-up.