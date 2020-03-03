HC rejects trader’s plea challenging charges framed by trial court

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Madan Lal Aggarwal challenging charges framed by Trial Court for commission of offences punishable under Sections 420 and 34 RPC, 6/13 of Hoarding and Profiting Act and 3/32 of Tourist Trade Act and Sections 103,104 and 106 of Trade Mark Act.

As per the case, M/s J&K Handloom and Khadi Udyog Corporation, Raghunath Bazaar, Jammu of which Rakesh Aggarwal, son of late Krishan Lal Aggarwal is the proprietor, whereas the petitioner is the real brother of Rakesh Aggarwal. It was submitted that some rival shopkeepers in the vicinity where the shop of the brother of the petitioner is located, misguided and ill-advised Raj Shrivastav, son of Aditya Narayan Shrivastav, resident of 64/61 DD Pura Varanasi, who on the instigation of these shopkeepers, filed a false, frivolous and motivated complaint with the Police Station, City, Jammu, alleging that on June 18, 2011 he had purchased two large blankets, two small blankets, two bed sheets and four pillow covers from the shop of the brother of the petitioner and has also alleged that the petitioner was the owner of the aforesaid shop and debited the amount from his ATM card for the purchases made by the complainant. After making the purchasing of the aforesaid items and after making payment, the complainant left the shop and visited another shop in the vicinity where the rival shopkeepers misguided him by claiming that Bania Super Market did not sell Government articles and in fact sells ordinary articles at exorbitant rates and cheats the purchasers. On the basis of aforesaid complaint, a case under FIR No. 79/2011 came to be registered with Police Station City, Jammu for commission of offences under Sections 420 RPC, 6/13 Hoarding and Profiting Act against the petitioner and his brother.

After hearing Additional Advocate General (AAG) Amit Gupta for the respondents, the court observed that it has been rightly observed by the trial court that vital evidence has come on record during investigation against the accused-petitioner on the disclosure of the prosecution witnesses thus forming the basis for framing of the charge.

“At the stage of framing of charge, the court was concerned not with proof of allegation rather it had to focus on material and form an opinion whether there was strong suspicion that accused had committed an offence which if put to trial, could prove his guilt. Framing of charge is not a stage where test of guilt was to be applied. In the present case, there was sufficient material on record to uphold the order framing charges of trial court and discharge of accused is not justified”, the court observed and dismissed the petition.