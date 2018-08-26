HC refuses to quash PSA of JeM OGW

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Justice M.K Hanjura of J&K High Court dismissed the petition filed by Manzoor Ahmad Reshi alleged Over Ground Worker (OGW) of banned organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), seeking quashment of Public Safety Act (PSA).

While rejecting the plea, the court observed that it is not the case here in this petition where the record gives a vivid account of the events and the documents as these relate to the activities of the petitioner which form the baseline of passing the order of detention against the petitioner. “In view of the preceding analysis, the petition of the petitioner appears to be devoid of any merit. It entails dismissal and is, accordingly, dismissed”, the court observed and asked the petitioner to surrender before the authorities concerned for the execution of the order of detention bearing No.24/DMP/PSA/18 dated February 2, 2018.