HC quashes three PSA detention orders

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday quashed the detention under controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) of three persons including a youth leader of PDP.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar quashed the three detention orders after hearing the counsels for the government and the detenues.

The persons who got the relief from the court included PDP youth president for Pattan area in Baramulla District Javaid Ahmad Parray. The other two persons are Imtiyaz Hussain Mir and Irshad Ahmad Dar, both residents of Sopore.

The duo was arrested on charges of being overground workers of banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.