HC orders stay on making promotions on basis of tentative seniority list of degree holder AEs (Elect)

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State High Court ordered that till decision on the objections/representation of the petitioner is taken by the respondent, the tentative seniority list of the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) insofar as it pertains to the degree holders shall not be operated upon for making any further promotion to the post of Assistant Executive Engineers (Electrical).

Justice Sanjeev Kumar after hearing Advocate F.S Butt observed that the petitioner has claimed that being a degree holder, he came to be appointed as Junior Engineer (Electric) in Power Development Department vide Government Order dated April 25, 1985 and was placed as Incharge Assistant Engineer vide Government Order No.237-PDD of 1996 dated July 25, 1996. It is submitted that subsequently, Government vide its order No.07-PDD of 1998 dated January 2, 1998 has accorded sanction for regularisation of the petitioner as Assistant Engineer with immediate effect i.e. with effect from the date of issuance of the order. It is next contended that the respondents circulated the tentative seniority list of Assistant Engineers vide Government Order No.280-PDD of 2008 dated September 1, 2008 in which the petitioner was indicated at S.No.109 having been promoted as Assistant Engineer with effect from December 26, 2000 instead of January 2, 1998. The petitioner claimed to have represented before the concerned authorities and his case was duly recommended by the Chief Engineer vide his communication May 11, 2018. The grievance of the petitioner, as projected in this petition, is that the respondents have issued another tentative seniority list vide communication No.PDD/HRM/05/17(AE) dated June 1, 2018 and have indicated the name of the petitioner at serial No.155. The petitioner is shown to have been promoted as Assistant Engineer from December 26, 2000.

The petitioner claimed that he has filed representation/objections to the tentative seniority list but the respondents without considering his objections and finalising the tentative seniority list are contemplating to make further promotions to the post of Assistant Executive Engineers.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed that the facts are not much in dispute in this case and the contentions made by petitioner deserve to be reflected in the seniority list at an appropriate place. Be that as it may, the fact remains that to the tentative seniority list issued now in the year 2018 the petitioner has submitted his objections and it is incumbent upon the respondents to consider the same and take an appropriate decision thereon.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed that since the tentative seniority list of the Assistant Engineers issued in the year 2018 is subject to objections by the aggrieved candidate/persons and the petitioner has submitted his objections, it is incumbent upon the respondent to first consider the objections filed by the petitioner and take an appropriate decision thereon with regard to the seniority of the petitioner in the cadre of Assistant Engineers (Electrical) before proceeding to operate it.

Subsequently, the court directed the respondent to consider the objections filed by the petitioner and take a final decision thereon within a period of four weeks from the date a certified copy of this order is made available to him.