HC orders eviction of unauthorised occupants from government accommodations

SRINAGAR: State High Court on Wednesday directed J&K Director Estates to ensure eviction of unauthorised occupants from the government accommodations and report compliance.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey also directed Director Estates to file affidavit regarding details of Government accommodations including government bungalows, government houses, government quarters and hired accommodations; norms/ regulations/ criteria in vogue for making allotment of accommodations to ministers, sitting and former, judges sitting or former, officers of police and civil administration, sitting and former legislators, protected persons and media persons; accommodations allotted and in occupation of former ministers, former legislators, sitting legislators, officers, judges via-a-vis their entitlement, list of the occupants with the details of accommodation, who are in possession of the available units as per their entitlement in tune with the regulations, list of unauthorised occupants with the details of unauthorised occupancy and steps taken for ensuring eviction of unauthorised occupants.

Justice Magrey further observed that petitioner along with all such un-authorised incumbents, whose list would be furnished by the Director Estates, shall be put on notice by the Registrar Judicial of this Court for furnishing the details of their houses in Jammu and Srinagar.

Justice Magrey further directed requisitioned information on affidavit by Director Estates, Jammu and Kashmir, petitioner and other incumbents shall be furnished within a period of three weeks.

The Court further observed that B A Dar, Senior Additional Advocate General shall furnish list of all the writ petitions pending on the subject to the Registrar Judicial of the High Court, who shall list all those petitions along with this petition on the next date.

“Registrar Judicial, to send copy of the order to the Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu and Kashmir for information,” the Court observed.

High Court directed Registry to list this petition on September 6, 2018 and in the meanwhile Director Estates shall ensure eviction of unauthorised occupants from the government accommodations and report compliance.