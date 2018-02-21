HC notice to Govt on backdoor appointments of SPOs

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The J&K High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Home Department, IGP Jammu, SSP Udhampur and others in a writ petition filed in the court challenging the appointments of SPOs made by the Police Department recently without issuing public notification and in violation of the norms and procedures prescribed for making appointments to Government services.

The petitioners comprising eligible unemployed youth were represented by Advocates Harsh Dev Singh and Vilakshan Singh.

Presenting the case before the HC, Harsh Dev Singh submitted that Police Department had made several hundreds of appointments of SPOs on extraneous considerations on pick and choose basis without following the norms envisaged under law. He pointed out that the issue was raked up inside the legislature where members cutting across party lines had highlighted the irregular nature of appointments and alleged political influence and money power having played an important role in making of such backdoor appointments. Mentioning the details of such backdoor appointments of SPOs in a list furnished before the HC, Singh argued that the aforesaid respondents had neither applied for these posts and nor had competed in any selection process conducted for recruitment of SPOs. “On the contrary, the petitioners who had applied for these posts in pursuance of an advertisement notification and participated in the selection process had been ignored”, he submitted.

Terming the backdoor appointments as not only the violation of recruitment procedures but also of Apex Court rulings, Singh sought an appropriate writ in the nature of mandamus commanding the respondents to produce the selection record before the court besides ensuring justice to the aggrieved petitioners. He submitted that the Supreme Court in a plethora of judgments had ruled that government job was no largesse which could be dished out to any one on the whims and fancies of rulers and that a fair and transparent procedure was mandatory for filling up any public post. He maintained that the public exchequer was not the personal fiefdom of the political governments and could not be abused so as to confer favours upon blue-eyed on the discretion of the persons occupying high offices who were only the custodians of tax payers’ money.

Justice D.S Thakur after hearing the Advocate for petitioners, Harsh Dev Singh issued notice to the State Government through Home Secretary to file response within four weeks for further orders in the matter.