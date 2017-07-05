HC issues notice to revenue authorities over PRC issuance rules

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sanjeev Kumar on Tuesday issued notice to revenue authorities in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Atul Gupta with respect to the issuance of Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs).

Advocate Aditya Sharma counsel for petitioner pleaded that a direction be given to revenue authorities to simplify the procedure in getting PRC by adhering to clause-I of Sub Rule 3 of Section 3 of J&K for grant of PRC (procedural rules) 1968 and issue PRCs to all permanent residents whose fathers and grandfathers are permanent residents of J&K and are residing in the State.

It was submitted that the revenue authorities should not insist upon applicants to produce the record of 1944 and the voter list of 1951 as the same were irrelevant and did not serve any purpose and further argued that as per the rules of 1968, word ‘may’ has been written which means if the issuance authority is not satisfied by the statement made in the application supported by the affidavit, only then these decades back records are required. He argued that for a youngster how it would be possible to get the old record of 1944 and the voter list of 1951 when his father and grandfather are already the state subject holders and why they have been put to harassment by asking for one record or the other. Furthermore, rather than preparing for the exams or preparing for their future, the youngsters have been made to stand in queues and wait for many months for issuance of State subject. Upon this, the court directed the revenue authorities to file reply with respect to the PIL challenging the rules governing the issuance of PRCs.