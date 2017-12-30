HC issues arrest warrant against Director Tourism Kashmir

Justice Magrey takes serious note of the KAS officer’s participation in the National Road Show to avoid appearance in a matter of established contempt of court

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: Taking a serious note of his non-appearance in a matter of established contempt of court before a bench in Srinagar on Friday, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court issued warrant of arrest against incharge Director of Tourism, Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah.

On March 1, 2016, High Court had passed an order in favour of the petitioner in a service writ petition. The petitioner has moved an application of the contempt of court against some officers of the Department of Tourism while complaining that they had not implemented the court order.

While hearing the petition, High Court on November 28, 2017, had directed Director of Tourism Kashmir, to appear in person and explain why he should not be punished for contempt of court. Rather than causing his personal appearance, Shah ostensibly kept himself engaged with a road show in South India and communicated to the court that he would not be in a position to appear due to his preoccupation with the road show.

“In terms of order dated 28.11.2017, the Court while considering the contempt matter had derived the satisfaction that the respondent no.2 Director Tourism Department, Kashmir, had prima facie committed the contempt of Court, therefore, rule was directed to be framed against him to show cause as to why he shall not be punished for contempt of Court order”, Justice Magrey recorded.

According to the order, Director of Tourism had been directed to remain present on the next date of hearing but he chose not to appear. He, instead, filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance on the grounds that all the stake-holders, including Shah, had been asked to accompany the Chief Minister for a campaign to boost tourism in the State and “to counter the disinformation campaign, the Chief Minister has started conducting of Road Shows in many states of the country..”

Director Tourism pleaded in the application that he had already reached Bengaluru to ensure necessary arrangements for the tourism events well in advance and as such he will not be in a position to attend the court hearings.”

Contesting the grounds taken in the application, the counsel for the petitioner argued that Director of Tourism, as well as Secretary of Tourism, were aware of the Court order dated November 28, 2017. She questioned how Director had proceeded to the road show, which was not attended by Chief Minister on December 27th and 28th, and how he had been deputed to Bengaluru and Hyderabad by Secretary of Tourism.

Admittedly, the respondents were having knowledge of the order before one month but are avoiding appearance or also delaying the implementation of the court judgment dated 01.03.2016. Therefore, in terms of settled position of law, they have further committed contempt of the Court, Justice Magrey observed in the order.

“One fails to understand as to why should the officers of the State choose to avoid appearance in the court of law when required and instead choose to attend other events in and outside the State. Does it form a ground for an officer to seek exemption, when he was already knowing it well that he has to appear before the Court of law today. The respondent no. 2 (Director Tourism) has not sought permission of the Court in advance before he could go to attend the event. Same is position of Secretary to Govt, Tourism Department even who too was knowing it in advance that respondent no.2 in the contempt matter has to appear before the Court in terms of order dated 28.11.2017”, said the order.

“Ordinarily, the courts are liberal in granting exemption on sufficient grounds, but in view of the approach adopted by respondents, it is question mark (?) as to why should an officer seek exemption and avoid appearance. Government has choice to send other officer of equal rank and status working in the Department of Tourism to attend the National event, e.g., respondent is reportedly a KAS officer holding the post of Director Tourism Kashmir and his counterpart is an equivalent officer working as Director Tourism, Jammu, why should the Secretary Tourism depute the Director Tourism Kashmir that too when is required to appear in a court matter and not Director Tourism Jammu or any other officer.

“Seemingly, the Secretary to Govt Tourism Department too has prima facie opted the line of avoiding appearance and showing disrespect to the court orders. In order to ensure strengthening of the faith and confidence of the public in judicial system, with other protections, to preserve the dignity and honour of the court, it has become necessary to seek appearance of respondent no.2 (Director Tourism Kashmir) by adhering the coercive method”, Justice Magrey recorded in the order.

Registrar Judicial was directed to issue bailable warrants in the amount of Rs.20,000 to seek personal appearance of Director of Tourism, Kashmir, on the next date of hearing. “Warrants shall be executed by SSP, Srinagar who in case fails to execute the warrant, shall appear on the next date of hearing”, said the order. “Secretary to Govt Tourism Department shall explain on affidavit as to how he has deputed the officer to attend an event without seeking his exemption in advance when he was knowing that the officer has to appear in the court on 29.12.2017. In case the Secretary fails to explain the position, he shall also remain present in the court”, it added.

While as advocate Farah Bashir appeared for the petitioner, Deputy Advocate General Fayaz Ahmad Mir appeared on behalf of the respondents.