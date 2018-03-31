HC gives nod to file ‘private’ prosecution against SP

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Justice Alok Aradhe of State High Court permitted the petitioner to file a private complaint/ prosecution under Section 200 CrPC against the respondent–who is Superintendent of Police in the J&K Police and observed that in case the petitioner files such a complaint, the previous preliminary inquiry reports shall not act to the prejudice of the petitioner and the court shall decide the complaint on its own merit without being influenced by the aforesaid reports.

This direction was passed in a writ petition filed by Irfan Khan, son of Jahangir Khan, resident of village Planger Tehsil Thannamandi District Rajouri, through Advocates Aseem Kumar Sawhney and Shiv Dev Singh against the State of J&K, State Vigilance Commission, State Vigilance Organisation, Director General of Police and private respondents SP Raj Kumar, the then SDPO Thannamandi, Roshan Lal Head Constable the then posted at Police Station Thannamandi, Mir Baz Sarpanch Panchayat Halqa Planger.

Advocate Aseem Kumar Sawhney told STATE TIMES that ‘Irfan Khan was arrested in a false and fabricated rape case and later released in lieu of money.’

“This is for the first time in the history of J&K Judiciary that we have been given the permission to file the prosecution report in this case,” said Advocate Aseem Sawhney, adding “If the government will not accord sanction for prosecution in three months, it will automatically deemed to have been granted.”

Advocate Sawhney submitted that the petitioner has filed the petition against the order of the SVC whereby the complaint of the petitioner alleging demand and acceptance of bribe by the Raj Kumar, the then SDPO in league with conduits Mir Baz and HC Roshan Lal had been dismissed on the basis of sham inquiry reports of Vigilance and DIG Rajouri-Poonch which had absolved the respondent SP of the charges.

The petitioner has sought quashment of order dated July 16, 2015 passed by the State Vigilance Commission, by which the complaint of the petitioner was dismissed. The petitioner also sought direction to reinvestigate the complaint or to direct the Crime Branch Jammu to reinvestigate the complaint without being influenced by the aforesaid impugned order.

Advocate Sawhney submitted that the petitioner is victim of the police excesses particularly torture, extortion and extraction of illegal gratification. The petitioner had filed a complaint before the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu, under Section 5(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act read with Sections 161 and 166 RPC against respondents. The Court passed an order dated September 27, 2012 and forwarded the complaint to the SSP Vigilance, Jammu, for necessary action. However, no action in the matter was taken till January 21, 2013.

The petitioner thereafter filed a supplementary complaint to SSP, Vigilance Organisation, Jammu. The petitioner thereafter filed a complaint under Section 8 (d) of the Provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Vigilance Commission Act, 2011, seeking directions to State Vigilance Organisation for registering First Information Report in the complaint and initiate inquiry. In the aforesaid factual background, the petitioner has approached this Court.

Advocate Aseem Kumar Sawhney appearing for the petitioner submitted that once the Special Judge, Anti-corruption, Jammu, had issued a direction under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the respondents thereafter were under an obligation to register the First Information Report and to investigate the matter. However without registering the FIR, the preliminary inquiry has been held in violation of the law laid down by the Supreme Court. M K Bhardwaj, Senior Advocate with Gagan Kohli, Advocate appearing for SP Raj Kumar submitted that the complaint was investigated by the DIG and the petitioner has not pointed out any irregularity conducted in the investigation. It was further submitted that the petitioner can file private complaint, if so advised. Raman Sharma, Deputy AG appeared for the State.