HC dismisses petition challenging J&K State Reorganisation Act

SRINAGAR: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey on Wednesday dismissed petition seeking quashment of J&K State Reorganization Act 2019.

The petition was filed by Abdul Gani Bhat seeking quashment of J&K State Reorganization Act recently passed by the Indian Parliament, bisecting the State into two Union Territories and also seeking direction to respondents not to interfere with the autonomy of the State.

The petitioner also submitted that the uncalled for curfew and restrictions may be got removed from Kashmir and from its adjoining districts. The petitioner appeared in person whereas ASGI Tahir Majid Shamsi represented the Union of India. Shamsi submitted that the Supreme Court is seized of the matter in numerous writ petitions on the same subject(s), raising similar, identical or akin grievances and involving more or less same prayers, which have been posted for hearing before the Constitutional Bench of the Apex Court and are likely to be taken up for hearing very shortly, therefore, this petition before this Court need not be entertained.

Upon this, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey observed that given the aforesaid factual scenario, this Court cannot entertain this petition and proceed to hear it. With these observations, High Court dismissed petition together with the connected CM, leaving the petitioner free to approach the Supreme Court with a separate writ petition seeking the reliefs prayed for in this petition or to seek intervention in the writ petitions already pending before that Court.