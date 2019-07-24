HC directs for rationalisation of registration work

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Registrar General, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Sanjay Dhar on Tuesday issued an order for rationalization of registration work under the guidance of Inspector General of Registration, High Court of J&K Srinagar in exercise of powers under Section 69 of the J&K Registration Act. “Principal District and Sessions Judge, (District Registrar) Srinagar is directed to withdraw adequate number or Civil and Criminal Cases from other Courts of Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrates 1st Class of Srinagar Headquarter and transfer/assign the same to the Court of City Judge Srinagar having due regard to the present pendency in the Courts of Civil Judges/Judicial Magistrates,” reads the order.
