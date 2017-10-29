HC directs for finalisng over 400 Dy SPs’ seniority within 3 months

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant judgment giving breather to more than 400 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) working on Incharge basis / Own Pay and Grade (OPG) since 1999 till date, Justice Tashi Rabstan of Jammu Kashmir High Court (Jammu Wing) on Saturday directed for finalizing their seniority within three months.

The Judge directed the Principal Secretary (Home) J&K Government and Director General of Police (DGP) J&K to complete the process of finalising their seniority, as pointed out by the High Powered Committee headed by S.K. Mishra (IPS) Director General (Prisons) J&K constituted for the purposes of identifying the year wise vacancies of DySPs both under promotion / direct quota with effect from 1999 after providing opportunity to all the stake holders to file objections.

These directions were passed in a writ petition filed by DySPs (Incharge / OPG basis) Ashok Kumar Chib and others seeking directions to the Home Department for fixation of their seniority and regularisation of their services as DySPs from the date of their Incharge arrangement and for further promotion / placement as Selection Grade DySPs and Superintendent of Police.

After hearing Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocate Irfan Mohd Khan appearing for the petitioners and Senior AAG W.S Nargal for Home Department and Advocate F.A. Natnoo for J&K PSC, Justice Tashi Rabstan also directed that in case the seniority of the DySPs is not fixed within the period of three months in that eventuality the Home Department shall not make any promotion/Incharge arrangement / placement to the higher post i.e. Selection Grade DySPs and SPs, provided there is no other legal impediment.

The Court further directed that J&K PSC upon receiving the recommendations from Home Department shall consider and process the regularisation of the petitioners and other eligible officers for the post of DySPs and to any other higher posts, within two months from the date of receipt of said recommendations.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed with Advocate Irfan Khan drew the attention of the Court towards the Action Taken Report (ATR) filed by Principal Secretary (Home) wherein the copy of the minutes of the meeting Chaired by the Chairman S.K. Mishra (IPS) alongwith its conclusions were enclosed.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed submitted that the High Powered Committee headed by S.K. Mishra (IPS) has concluded that unless and until the seniority of the DySPs is fixed and settled as on July 31, 1999 the process of identification of vacancies of DySPs in both promotion / direct quota cannot be worked out.

Advocate Ahmed vociferously argued that on one hand the seniority of the DySPs is not settled as on July 31, 1999 and on the other hand the Home Department is issuing various orders placing / promoting the junior of the petitioners to the next higher post of DySPs Selection Grade and Superintendent of Police.

Advocate Ahmed submitted that the direct recruits upto 2004 have already been placed as SPs and further the Home Department is contemplating the placement of 2008 batch also against the posts of SPs.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed with Advocate Irfan Khan further submitted that the petitioners are working since 1999 under extreme circumstances without any monetary benefits and the number of such DySPs (Opg) is more than 400 and all of them are awaiting fixation of their seniority / regularisation and on the other hand the juniors to the petitioners have scaled march and the petitioners have been discriminated solely for the reason that the State Govt has been brazenly favoring the direct recruits.

Senior AAG W.S. Nargal appearing for the Home Department stated that the matter is under active consideration for fixation of seniority of the DySPs in view of the direction of Srinagar Wing of this Court dated February 2, 2017 passed in SWP no. 139/2016.

Further Senior AAG Nargal stated that some more time is required to finalise the seniority list of DySPs.

At this stage, Advocate Ahmed while rebutting the contentions of Sr. AAG drew the attention of the Court towards fresh application (MP No. 03/2017) wherein certain orders were placed on record indicating that Home Department is continuously placing / promoting the Direct Quota officers against the higher posts of SPs.

Advocate Ahmed argued that how could the Home Department promote / place the officers without first finalising the seniority. He insisted that till the finalization of the seniority this process of placement / promotion has to be stopped. After hearing both the sides and perusing the records, Justice Tashi Rabstan directed Principal Secretary (Home) J&K Govt. and Director General of Police J&K to complete the process of finalizing the seniority of DySPs as pointed out by the High Powered Committee headed by S.K Mishra (IPS) Director General (Prisons) J&K constituted for the purposes of identifying the year wise vacancies of DySPs both under promotion / direct quota with effect from 1999 within three months after providing opportunity to all the stake holders to file objections.

Justice Tashi Rabstan also directed that in case the seniority of the Dy.SPs is not fixed within the period of three months in that eventuality the Home Department shall not make any Promotion / Incharge Arrangement / Placement to the Higher Post i.e. Selection Grade DySPs and SPs provided there is no other legal impediment.

The Court further directed that J&K PSC upon receiving the recommendations from Home Department shall consider and process the regularisation of the petitioners and other eligible officers for the post of DySPs and to any other higher posts, within two months from the date of receipt of said recommendations.