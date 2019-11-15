HC directs DGP to constitute SIT to trace out missing BSF Jawan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of High Court taking serious note of the investigation of missing BSF Jawan for the last one year on Friday directed Director General of Police, Union Territory of J&K to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) within a week comprising officers of police not below the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police/Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police to trace him out. “The SIT shall be monitored and supervised by the Inspector General of Police, Jammu and the aforesaid officer shall take all effective steps to ensure locating the missing son of the petitioner by putting all apparatus available with the system”, the court directed.

Besides, High Court also directed Director General of Police, West Bengal to cooperate as and when asked by the SIT to be constituted in terms of this order for locating the missing son of the petitioner. “The SIT shall ensure effective progress without waste of further time and the same shall not be on papers only. The SIT will file status report after four weeks”, the court observed.

In the petition it has been submitted that the son of the petitioner was serving in BSF presently posted in 113 Battalion, Mahatpur, District Nadia, West Bengal and on dated march 14, 2018 husband of the petitioner died and the same was immediately informed to aforesaid BSF Constable Vishal Sharma, who assured the petitioner telephonically that he will try to get the leave to attend the last rites of his father but eventually he didn’t return home and his cell phone was also switched off. This forced the petitioner to contact one of the respondents in order to know the whereabouts of her son and till date respondents are reiterating that “Regt No.111221642 Constable/GD Vishal Sharma, ‘D’ Coy of 113 Battalion was granted 30 days leave with effect from March 15, 2018 to April 13, 2018 and left this HQ on March 14, 2018 but individual neither resumed his duties after availing leave nor we received any intimation about his absence. This forced the petitioner to lodge the missing report for which she approached respondents but they did not responded affirmatively thus forcing her to finally approach the court of Munsiff Jammu, which directed respondents to lodge the missing report but still it is not lodged and they are not making any efforts to trace out the son of the petitioner who according to her is in the clutches of some anti- social/national elements.

When the matter taken-up today, Justice Magrey observed that the matter has remained on board for last more than a year but without any progress.

High Court further observed that the only report which is on record is one status report filed by SHO Police Station Chapra, District Nadia, which reveals that no effective progress has been shown by the concerned police for ensuring recovery of the missing son of the petitioner.

High Court further observed that the Director General of Police and other respondents have also not addressed the issue seriously. “The son of the petitioner is citizen of India and derives all the guarantees enshrined under the Constitution. A duty is casted on the respondents to ensure effective investigation in the matter. Even as on date the Union Territory of J&K has not filed its reply”, the court observed. It was observed that L.K Moza, CGSC has submitted that he has filed objections on behalf of respondents but the same are not on record. Upon this, the HC directed the Registry to locate the same and place the same on record.