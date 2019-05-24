HC directs CS to take appropriate action in pending suspension cases

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: First Puisne Judge, Justice Rajesh Bindal on Thursday directed Chief Secretary of the State to collect data from all the departments and autonomous bodies about the employees who have been placed under suspension, the period thereof and if there is inordinate delay in taking action against them and take appropriate action in the matter in all those pending cases within four months from the date of receipt of copy of this order.

This landmark direction has been passed by Justice Bindal while dismissing a petition filed by Bal Krishan Bhat who has sought quashment of suspension order allegedly issued in May, 1977, with a further prayer to grant him all consequential benefits by treating the order of suspension as non-est.

Earlier, the court observed that an employee, who as per facts of the case in hand, was placed under suspension in the year 1977 and thereafter no authority ever thought of reviewing that order or ensuring any action against him, as if there is no record available of the employees working in various establishments.

The court held that this case was fit for ordering action against the officers for their inaction, however, the matter being about four decades old and there being number of officers who may be responsible, this Court is not passing any order in that regard but this may be treated as a warning that action may be taken in future if such a matter comes before the Court.

“Investigation in the FIR, which was registered way back in the year 1977, was not completed for a period of nine years. The first Challan, as pleaded was presented in the year 1986, which was not complete. Despite directions by the Court for presentation of separate Challans, needful was not done. Ultimately the Court had to consign the Challan to record with liberty to get the same revived in case fresh Challans were filed. Thereafter the prosecuting agency kept quiet as no further efforts were made, as if there were no responsible officers to take any case registered to its logical end, which could be a message to other employees who may be indulging in misappropriation of State money. They have miserably failed in discharge of their official duty. This failure is in fact a result of non-monitoring of the cases registered in the State by the persons responsible. The Director General of Police and Director Prosecution and Litigation who are responsible for investigation and prosecution of the cases, shall get complete data of the criminal cases registered in which Challans have not been presented within the period prescribed and examine the reasons there for. Responsible officers shall be appointed to expedite investigation wherever required to lead the same to its logical end, otherwise this only leads to adverse inference”, the court observed.

“The petitioner had joined service in the year 1970 and was discharging his duties honestly. While he was working as Nazir at Sonawari, District Baramulla in May, 1977, he was falsely involved in a criminal case, on the basis of which FIR No.37 of 1977 was registered against him at Police Station Sumbal on April 24, 1977, under Sections 409 and 467 RPC. It was alleged that the petitioner had embezzled an amount of Rs 15,608. The petitioner was pressurized to deposit the amount which he refused being not involved in embezzlement. However, the money was deposited by A.G Mir the then Tehsildar (now deceased) in the name of the petitioner, getting his signature forcibly. Immediately the petitioner was suspended. Initially he was paid 50 per cent as subsistence allowance which was enhanced to 75 per cent but after migration it was reduced to 50 per cent. Challan in the FIR was presented in the year 1986, which was not complete and the matter remained pending. Subsequently it was transferred to Jammu, however, despite repeated opportunities, complete and bifurcated Challan was not presented. As a result of which vide order dated December 5, 1997, the Challan already filed was consigned to record with liberty to the APP to get the matter revived in case fresh Challan is filed. Nothing was done by the State thereafter and the petitioner continued to suffer. Neither, the petitioner was prosecuted nor any departmental proceedings were initiated against him, however, he remained under suspension from February, 1977 till the date of his retirement in May, 2002”, the court observed.