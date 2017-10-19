HC directives in PIL on difficulties faced at Srinagar Airport

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey on Wednesday sought an affidavit in accordance with analysis done on the basis of aerial survey to be accomplished and the survey data which has already been received within four weeks’ time.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which the court had taken suo-moto cognizance with regard to difficulties faced by passengers at Srinagar International Airport.

The Division Bench observed that the status report submitted by B.A. Dar, Senior Additional Advocate General (Sr AAG) on behalf of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, is taken on record and the counsel of Airports Authority of India (AAI), submitted that there has been progress in the setting up of a Simple Approach Lighting System.

Giving details of the progress on (SALS) achieved so far, he further submitted that the proposal has been sent for final approval to the Headquarters and it is likely that the approval shall be received shortly.

The DB observed that the same be cleared, one way or the other, within a period of two weeks enabling the tendering process to start immediately thereafter and the project to be completed within six months. “As pointed out earlier, if the Simple Approach Lighting System is in place, the threshold visibility would be reduced from 1300 meters to 1000 meters and that would be of great assistance to aircrafts approaching Srinagar Airport”, the court observed adding that the setting up of the Simple Approach Lighting System would be easily integrated with the category-II ILS, which has to be set up on runway 31.

The counsel for AAI submitted that insofar as the AAI is concerned, the same has been forwarded to Headquarters for their observation and feasibility status.

Division Bench also directed Shamsi appearing for the Air Force that an aerial survey is also to be done on their part. The survey data has also been received. They need to analyze the data and to file an affidavit accordingly. The same should be done within four weeks.

In the meanwhile, with regard to brick kilns, the operators of these kilns have already indicated that they will voluntarily shut down from November 15, 2017 till March 31, 2018. This is an interim measure. The possibility of re-location would also be considered in the meanwhile in view of the technical requirement given by the Air Force of not having a brick kiln within an 8 Km radius from the central point of the runway.