HC declares Oct 17 as non-sitting day

JAMMU: The J&K High Court on Friday issued notice regarding non-sitting day.
According to the order issued by Registrar General of J&K High Court Sanjay Dhar, October 17, 2017 has been declared as non-sitting day for the Jammu wing of the High Court and instead of said day, October 28, 2017 (Saturday) shall be declared as working day for Jammu Wing of the High Court. Meanwhile, in view of Annual Darbar Move, winter session, the main wing of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and office of Registrar Vigilance, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir will close on October 27, 2017.
The office will close after office hours and reopen at Jammu on November 6, 2017.
