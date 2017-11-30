HC condoles demise of Justice V Khalid

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has condoled the demise of former Chief Justice of J&K High Court and former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice V Khalid

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad, while expressing profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Justice V Khalid, described him a luminary whose death is an irreparable loss to the legal fraternity and the society.

Elucidating on his life and career, Chief Justice said that Justice Khalid started his practice as an advocate on the Criminal and Civil matters at the Munsiff Court Kannur in the year 1948. Through his sheer dint of hard work and brilliance, he succeeded in his practice as a lawyer. He has also served as the Judge of High Court of Kerala.

“Justice Khalid was known for his exemplary demeanor in Court and held a reputation for being polite, down to earth, self-effacing and grounded. He was an epitome of learning, simplicity, humility, integrity and firmness with decency,” he said.

Justice Badar Durrez further said the best way to pay homage to Justice Khalid is to take a leaf out of his exemplary book of life and to shape our lives according to that.

The condolence meeting extended heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for eternal solace to the departed soul.

Justice Alok Aradhe, Justice Janak Raj Kotwal, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice MK Hanjura, Senior Additional Advocate General, Seema Shekhar, President, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu B S Salathia, Judicial Officers, Senior Advocates, Standing Counsel of the Central and State Government, Executive Members of the Bar Association, Jammu, Advocates, Members of the High Court Registry also paid tributes to Justice Khalid.