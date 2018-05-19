HC Bar Association delegation attends oath ceremony of Justice Ramalingam

Share Share 0 Share 0

MANIPUR: A delegation of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, led by its President, B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate attended the oath ceremony of Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar at Raj Bhawan Manipur, who has been sworn in as Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur.

The delegation comprised of Ravinder Sharma, Ajay Sharma, Rupinder Singh and Ajay Gandotra.

The delegation of Bar Association also called upon the Governor of Manipur, Jagdish Mukhi and apprised him about the prevailing situation of Jammu and Kashmir and the difficulties being faced by the members of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu.

The delegation also apprised him of the facts and circumstances leading to the recent agitation launched by the Bar Association for resolving the genuine issues raised by the Association such as the deportation of Rohingyas and other illegal immigrants, withdrawal of minutes of meetings dated February 14, 2018 and handing over of investigation in Kathua case from Crime Branch to CBI for free and fair investigation.

The Governor of Manipur gave a patient hearing to the delegation.