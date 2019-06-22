HC asks personal staff to attend computer training on June 24, 25

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: High Court on Friday asked personal staff of Courts who did not attend the computer training programme on June 17 to attend the same on June 24 and 25, 2109.

“Officers/Officials of personal staff of Courts, here in Jammu Wing, were directed to attend the computer training programme in Judicial Academy Jammu in the week commencing from June 17, 2019, but some of them reportedly did not attend the same,” reads the notification issued by Sonia Gupta, Registrar Judicial.

“As such, the Officers/Officials who could not attend the same for any reason, shall attend the training programme on June 24 and 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Judicial Academy Jammu, positively,” the notification stated.