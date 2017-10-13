HC appoints two judges as JKCA administrators

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Justice Alok Aradhe of J&K High Court on Friday appointed Justice C K Prasad, retired Judge of Supreme Court and Justice Syed Rafat Alam retired Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh and Allahabad High Courts as Administrators of the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) to ensure free and fair elections.

The court direction came in a bunch of petitions regarding Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association. Justice Alok Aradhe further observed that the Administrators shall ensure that the rules of the J&K Cricket Association are amended inconformity with the recommendations made by the Lodha Committee which has already been accepted by the Supreme Court. “The BCCI and the Association shall render all assistance to the Administrators, to effectively perform their duties and expenditure to be incurred for travelling expenses and for stay of Administrators shall be borne by the Association.

In addition the Administrators shall be entitled to remuneration of Rs. 75000 each per working day. The administrators may make appointment of such persons so as to assist them to hold free and fair elections of the office bearers of the Association. The administrators shall ensure that elections of office bearers of Association are held after amendment of the rules for electing office bearers of the Association. The administrators shall also be at liberty to appoint an ombudsman who shall decide the disputes between the members affiliated to the Association. The police authorities are directed to deposit the amount seized by it in favour of the Association. The treasurer shall not expend the amount so received in the account of the Association without approval of the Administrators.