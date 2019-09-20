HC allows CB to take coercive steps to secure presence of prime accused in JMC’s dog sterilisation contract case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Tashi Rabstan of Jammu Kashmir High Court (Jammu Wing) has given liberty to the Crime Branch Jammu to take coercive measures for securing the presence of Dr. Sagar Shanti Lal Ghadage, representative of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Nanded, Maharashtra, resident of Bhodani, Tehsil Indapur District Pune, Maharashtra against whom Crime Branch Jammu had registered FIR No.30/2018 dated November 1, 2018 on the complaint of Animal Welfare Activist Hem Lata Karki wherein the complainant had alleged that JMC awarded multi-crore contract for sterilisation of stray dogs in favour of Dr. Sagar Shanti Lal Ghadage on the basis of a fabricated/false experience certificate.

When the petition filed by Dr. Sagar Shanti Lal Ghadage came up for hearing on Thursday, Advocate Rajneesh Oswal appearing for Crime Branch Jammu submitted that despite the directions of the Court dated August, 27, 2019 the petitioner Dr. Sagar Shanti Lal Ghadage has not appeared before the Investigating Officer and the non-appearance of the petitioner is delaying the investigation. Advocate Oswal further submitted that on the last date of hearing Advocate Gagan Basotra appearing for the petitioner Dr. Sagar Shanti Lal Ghadage had assured that the petitioner will be available in first week of September, 2019 in Jammu and he will join the investigation. Advocate Oswal further submitted that the entire investigation is held up because of non-cooperation by the petitioner as he is not cooperating with the Crime Branch Jammu. He further submitted that since the matter is pending before the Court as such the Crime Branch did not take recourse to coercive measures. He further submitted that since the petitioner despite court directions has failed to cause appearance before the I.O. as such liberty be given to the Crime Branch to take recourse to coercive measures so that the presence of the petitioner be secured for the purposes of investigation.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed appearing for complainant Hem Lata Karki submitted that petitioner obtained multi-crore contract for sterilisation of stray dogs on the basis of a fake experience certificate and officers/officials of JMC were in connivance with the petitioner and the petitioner has so far drawn crores of rupees thereby causing irreparable loss to the State Exchequer and after lodging of FIR abandoned the sterilization programme. He further submitted that appropriate directions are required to be issued to the Crime Branch Jammu to take resort to coercive measures so that the petitioner is compelled to join the investigation. On the other hand, Advocate Gagan Basotra submitted that petitioner is innocent and the Crime Branch has failed to establish anything against the petitioner and there is no merit in the FIR.

After considering the submissions of both the sides, the court directed Crime Branch Jammu to take coercive measures for securing the presence of Dr. Ghadage. The Court also directed Advocate Rajneesh Oswal to file the updated status of the investigation before the next date of hearing.