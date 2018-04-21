HC allows Advocate’s meeting with Rassana accused

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Alok Aradhe of J&K High Court on Friday directed the SP Jail Kathua to allow Advocate of accused to interview/meet his client under permissible rules.

The court direction came in a Writ Petition filed by A.K Sawhney Advocate, who is the counsel for one of the accused Tilak Raj.

Aseem Sawhney Advocate appearing for petitioner argued and brought into the notice of High Court various Supreme Court Judgments. Jahangir Ganai Advocate General appeared for the State and placed relevant rules which too supported the case. Ehsan Mirza Deputy Advocate General also appeared for the State.

The order reads, “The petition is admitted for hearing. With consent of the Learned Counsel for the parties, the matter is heard finally.

In this petition, the petitioner inter alia has prayed for the following reliefs:

“Writ of mandamus directing and commanding the respondents to permit the lawyers/advocates to meet the under-trial/ accused/ dentenues (in general) and particularly permit the petitioner and his colleague advocates to meet the accused/ under-trial client Tilak Raj lodged in District Jail Kathua in the FIR No. 10/2018 of Police Station Hiranagar investigated by SIT of Crime Branch , Jammu and Challan presented before the Sessions Judge, Kathua, and permit interview in a dignified and decent way.

Further, to direct the respondents to issue general instructions to all the jails in the State of J&K to permit the lawyers/advocates to meet the under detention clients without any hindrance, disrespect and in a decent way by offering meeting in an office or designated place where the lawyers can sit on chairs.

Facts giving rise to the filing of this writ petition briefly stated are that the petitioner is an advocate having putting in practice more than 44 years at Bar. On April 9, 2018, a charge-sheet was filed and the committal Court fixed the date on April 16, 2018, the petitioner along with Aseem Kumar Sawhney, Advocate appeared before the Trial Court and filed Vakalatnama and took the signatures of the client Tilak Raj in the court itself. Thereafter on April 16, 2018 itself the petitioner and his colleagues visited the District Jail, Kathua and made an application for meeting the client/detenue, namely, Tilak Raj. However, it is averred in the writ petition that they were not allowed to enter the SP’s office for two hours and the petitioner and his colleagues were informed that they can meet the accused in the general meeting hall. In the aforesaid factual background, the petitioner has approached this Court seeking the reliefs stated supra.

When the matter was taken up today, Advocate General has entered appearance on advance notice and has invited the attention of this Court to provisions of Sections 40 and 41 of the Prisons Act, Svt. 1977 and Clauses 34.26 and 43.15 of Manual for Superintendence and Management of Jails. The aforesaid provisions read as under:

40. Visits to civil and unconvicted criminal prisoners:- Due provision shall be made for the admission, at proper times and under proper restrictions, into every prison of persons with whom civil or unconvicted criminal prisoners may desire to communicate, care being taken that so far as may be consistent with the interests of justice, prisoners under trial may see their duly qualified legal advisers without the presence of any other person.

41. Search of Visitors:- (1) The Jailor may demand the name and address of any visitor to a prisoner, and when the jailor has any ground for suspicion, may search any visitor, or cause him to be searched, but the search shall not be made in the presence of any prisoner or of another visitor.

(2) In case of any such visitor refusing to permit to be searched, the Jailor may deny him/her admissions; and the ground of such proceeding, with the particulars thereof, shall be entered in such record as (Government) may direct.

34.26. Unconvicted criminal prisoners and civil prisoners shall be granted all reasonable facilities at proper time and under proper restrictions for interviewing or otherwise communicating either orally or in writing with their relatives, friends and legal advisers.

43.15. Interviews shall be conducted with full respect to prisoners privacy by keeping them within sight but not within hearing unless there are reasons to do otherwise.

Advocate General fairly stated that the petitioner shall be allowed to meet the accused persons in accordance with the provisions contained in Sections 40, 41 of the Prisons Act, Svt. 1977 as well as clauses 34.26 and 43.15 of the Jail Manual for Superintendence and Management of Jails framed under the Act. The aforesaid statement made by the Advocate General is taken on record.

In view of the aforesaid statement made by the Advocate General, nothing survives for adjudication in this writ petition.

Accordingly, the petition is disposed off along with connected MP. Copy of this order be supplied to the Counsel for the petitioner under the seal and signatures of the Bench Secretary/Reader of this Court”